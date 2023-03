Rising: March 29, 2023

Nashville Shooting Update: Tucker Carlson Says TRANSGENDERISM Is ‘ENEMY OF CHRISTIANITY’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the latest updates on the Nashville school shooting.

Briahna Joy Gray: Identitarian Left FACEPLANT? Neoliberals Want Grandma To Work To DEATH

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes corporatists’ continued support of raising the retirement age in the U.S.

Biden, Netanyahu TRADE BARBS After Bibi Succumbs To Pressure, PAUSES Judicial Overhaul

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss what to expect from President Biden at the 2023 Democracy Summit.

Rand Paul, Tucker Carlson SLAM Law BANNING TikTok; Patriot Act 2.0?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s recent TikTok-centered monologue.