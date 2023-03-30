Rising: March 30, 2023

Biden WH BULLIED Social Media To Censor COVID-19 Content, Jim Jordan’s Weaponization Hearing Claims

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearings taking place on Capitol Hill today.

39 Migrants Dead After Guards ABANDON Them In Locked Detention Center Cells During Fire

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss fire that took place at a migration center along the U.S. border earlier this week.

Gov Katie Hobbs’ Press Sec RESIGNS After Suggesting ‘Transphobes’ Should Be SHOT

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary resigning after she posted a tweet that appeared transphobic.

It’s Time For NATO To TAKE THE WIN And END Ukraine War: Lt Col Davis

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis about the ongoing war in Ukraine and why the United States should help end the conflict now.

‘The View’ ERUPTS Into Laughter, Chris Christie HUMILIATED Over Suggestion He Can Defeat Trump

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss comments former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made vowing to take on Donald Trump as he prepares to run for president.

FAUCI-FOIA REQUESTS | Public Pressure Needed For Remaining Info Released: Sen. Johnson On Rising

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.).

AOC CONFRONTED By Libs Of Tiktok’s Chaya Raichik, Hits Back: ‘You’re Actually Super Transphobic’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to an ethics complaint filed against Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) by “Libs of TikTok” creator Chaya Raichik.