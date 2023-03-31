Best of Rising: March 27-March 30

Joe Rogan on Trump, Stormy Daniels: Didn’t CLINTON do that? Bill Maher: Arresting Trump is a MISTAKE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss podcaster Joe Rogan’s commentary on the impeding arrest of Donald Trump.

Originally aired March 27, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnUSC-dGp4I

Robby Soave: The Tik Tok Bill is a Gov’t PLOT to seize control of speech, don’t be FOOLED

Robby Soave makes the case that banning TikTok in the U.S. presents a threat to free speech rights.

Originally aired March 28, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHb9ROf_0Bc

Robby Soave: Authoritarian Rewrites Of Agatha Christie Novels Brings Wokeness To New Levels

Robby Soave elaborates on how “woke” culture is impacting literature.

Originally aired March 27, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuHa5EVzE2E

Briahna Joy Gray: The Left is FAILING your retirement plans, Paris is burning, so should we?

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes corporatists’ continued support of raising the retirement age in the U.S.

Originally aired March 29, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jM_jhMOgxjk

Teens, healthy kids don’t ACTUALLY need vaccines? WHO CHANGES Covid guidance: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new Covid-19 vaccine advice from the World Health Organization regarding vaccinations for teenagers.

Originally aired March 29, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7g46RELDQTw

Matt Taibbi shares he’s LEFT Democratic party

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Twitter Files journalist Michael Shellenberger’s recent testimony in Congress, as well as Matt Taibbi’s announcement that he will be leaving the Democratic Party.

Originally aired March 29, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGJ2W7UJuPY

Tucker Carlson LASHES OUT after Nashville shooting, says transgenderism is ‘ENEMY OF CHRISTIANITY’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the latest updates on the Nashville school shooting.

Originally aired March 29, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz7p6bOtc_4