Rising: April 5, 2023

Briahna Joy Gray: Elites LAUGHABLE prosecution of Trump is a DISTRACTION
INDICTMENT UNSEALED: Even the liberal media DOUBTS Bragg’s weak case against Trump
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former President Trump’s not guilty plea that he voiced in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday.
Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that Democrats are hypocritical on their “no one is above the law” argument.
