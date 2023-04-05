Rising: April 5, 2023

INDICTMENT UNSEALED: Even the liberal media DOUBTS Bragg’s weak case against Trump

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former President Trump’s not guilty plea that he voiced in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday.

Briahna Joy Gray: Elites LAUGHABLE prosecution of Trump is a DISTRACTION

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that Democrats are hypocritical on their “no one is above the law” argument.