Rising: April 8, 2023

BOGUS CASE? Even Mainstream Media cannot defend DA Bragg’s indictment against Trump: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former President Trump’s not guilty plea that he voiced in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday. Originally aired April 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7mkiEilaK0 #DonaldTrump #indictment Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.

NOT worth it? Briahna Joy Gray criticizes Bragg’s Trump prosecution as ‘political’

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that Democrats are hypocritical on their “no one is above the law” argument. Originally aired April 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWB9q-ZpZIM #DonaldTrump #alvinbragg

Robby Soave: Mainstream Media TRIES And FAILS To Claim Bragg Is Not ‘Soros-Backed’

Robby Soave makes the case that the mainstream media is treating funding D.A. Alvin Bragg received from George Soros differently than the funding right-leaning figures like the Koch brothers have given to conservative outets and entities. Originally aired April 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cj5WtHd3HH4 #bragg #kochbrothers #msm

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Behind Los Angeles’ DANGEROUS new crime plan

Batya Ungar-Sargon examines the current policing practices in the United States. Originally aired April 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2kZowR87iY #LA #defundthepolice

US, Allies call on Facebook to CENSOR info about Ukraine THEY DON’T LIKE: Shellenberger

Twitter Files author Michael Shellenberger weighs in on a recent letter sent to major social media platforms over disinformation. Originally aired April 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4T9UVwboY8 #censorship #metal

Joe Rogan SLAMS The Left For Being BRAINWASHED By Big Pharma During Pandemic

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview Twitter Files co-author Michael Shellenberger about how Big Pharma managed to brainwash the left. Originally aired April 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2KI4JPc6C4 #twitterfiles #twitter According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.



7 of 15 CDC officials sent at East Palestine GOT SICK AFTERWARDS

Independent journalist Louis DeAngelis breaks down new reporting out of East Palestine, Ohio. Originally aired April 4, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4URpZdvbOc #EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #derailment