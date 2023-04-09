Rising: April 9, 2023

CENSORSHIP Industrial Complex’: Meet the fmr CIA agent behind push against ‘MISINFORMATION’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss latest reporting from Twitter Files author Michael Shellenberger. Originally aired April 4, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqW4uwPyqh0 #Twitter #censorship

MSNBC boycotts Trump speech, CNN cuts him off after ENDLESS coverage of indictment: Brie & Robby

Senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum Inez Stepman, and economic policy analyst Jessica Burbank weigh in on the mainstream media’s decision making surrounding Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment yesterday. Originally aired April 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8zCtY5Kp5U #Trump #MSM

Progressives score MAJOR VICTORY in Chicago after Brandon Johnson elected mayor

President of Solidarity Strategies Chuck Rocha discusses the election of Brandon Johnson as the new mayor of Chicago. Originally aired April 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY17nfdWPHw #LoriLightfoot #education

NPR labeled as ‘STATE-AFFILIATED MEDIA’ by Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Twitter’s labeling of NPR’s Twitter account as ‘state-affiliated media.’ Originally aired April 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xvm8UgRcyg#socialmedia #press

Financial SLAVERY’?: RFK Jr slams ‘FedNow’ government digital banking system

Briahna Joy Gray and Inez Stepman react to CNN Jake Tapper’s comments on RFK Jr. Originally aired April 7, 2023;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Vo5tfBlPZ4 #Biden #2024

GET TRUMP’: Alan Dershowitz SLAMS Bragg’s politically motivated prosecution

Emeritus professor at Harvard Law School Alan Dershowitz weighs in on the ongoing investigations into Former President Donald Trump. Originally aired April 7, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGmFr-6dS3Q #Trump #indictment

67% of Americans say Biden DOESN’T DESERVE REELECTION: CNN Poll

Briahna Joy Gray and Inez Stepman discuss CNN’s latest Joe Biden approval ratings. Originally aired April 7, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQbYJsmk5Qc #BidenAdmin #2024

