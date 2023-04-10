Rising: April 10, 2023

US Intelligence REELS After Leaks Expose HEAVY ENTANGLEMENT Ukraine War Day-to-Day

Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the Department of Justice’s investigation into “top secret” defense documents.

Glenn Greenwald: Mehdi Hasan Runs DEFENSE For CIA, FBI By MALIGNING Taibbi & Twitter Files

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the ongoing conversation between Twitter Files author and MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Chicago Mayoral Race Wasn’t The Progressive Win You Think It Was

Batya Ungar-Sargon discusses the ins and outs of the recent Chicago mayoral race.

NYT: Finding Out Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines May Be In ‘NO ONE’S INTEREST’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to The New York Times’ latest reporting about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Conservative Speaker Riley Gaines PUNCHED By A MAN, Chased By Trans Rights Activists On SFU Campus

Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon react to the attack on Riley Gaines following her speech about transgender athletes.

Matt Taibbi: I’m LEAVING TWITTER Over Suppression Of Substack Articles; Elon Musk HITS BACK

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Matt Taibbi’s announcement that he will be leaving Twitter.

Fed Spends BILLIONS On ‘Counter-Disinformation Complex’ To SEIZE CONTROL Of Internet: Jacob Siegel

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview writer Jacob Siegel about his recent piece about the nature of disinformation and how political hoaxes have been crafted.

‘BIGGEST MYSTERY’ In Cable: Why Won’t CNN FIRE Don Lemon Already? Batya & Robby Discuss

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to a report that CNN anchor Don Lemon sent antagonistic messages to his colleagues via a burner phone.

Bud Light SLAMMED For Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship; Kid Rock BLOWS AWAY Beer Cans In Viral Video

Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the reactions to Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.