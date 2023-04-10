Rising: April 10, 2023

Glenn Greenwald: Mehdi Hasan Runs DEFENSE For CIA, FBI By MALIGNING Taibbi & Twitter Files
Batya Ungar-Sargon: Chicago Mayoral Race Wasn't The Progressive Win You Think It Was
NYT: Finding Out Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines May Be In 'NO ONE'S INTEREST'
Conservative Speaker Riley Gaines PUNCHED By A MAN, Chased By Trans Rights Activists On SFU Campus
Matt Taibbi: I'm LEAVING TWITTER Over Suppression Of Substack Articles; Elon Musk HITS BACK
Fed Spends BILLIONS On 'Counter-Disinformation Complex' To SEIZE CONTROL Of Internet: Jacob Siegel
BIGGEST MYSTERY' In Cable: Why Won't CNN FIRE Don Lemon Already? Batya & Robby Discuss
Bud Light SLAMMED For Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship; Kid Rock BLOWS AWAY Beer Cans In Viral Video
US Intelligence REELS After Leaks Expose HEAVY ENTANGLEMENT Ukraine War Day-to-Day
Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the Department of Justice’s investigation into “top secret” defense documents.
Glenn Greenwald: Mehdi Hasan Runs DEFENSE For CIA, FBI By MALIGNING Taibbi & Twitter Files
Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the ongoing conversation between Twitter Files author and MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.
Batya Ungar-Sargon: Chicago Mayoral Race Wasn’t The Progressive Win You Think It Was
Batya Ungar-Sargon discusses the ins and outs of the recent Chicago mayoral race.
NYT: Finding Out Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines May Be In ‘NO ONE’S INTEREST’
Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to The New York Times’ latest reporting about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.
Conservative Speaker Riley Gaines PUNCHED By A MAN, Chased By Trans Rights Activists On SFU Campus
Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon react to the attack on Riley Gaines following her speech about transgender athletes.
Matt Taibbi: I’m LEAVING TWITTER Over Suppression Of Substack Articles; Elon Musk HITS BACK
Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Matt Taibbi’s announcement that he will be leaving Twitter.
Fed Spends BILLIONS On ‘Counter-Disinformation Complex’ To SEIZE CONTROL Of Internet: Jacob Siegel
Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave interview writer Jacob Siegel about his recent piece about the nature of disinformation and how political hoaxes have been crafted.
‘BIGGEST MYSTERY’ In Cable: Why Won’t CNN FIRE Don Lemon Already? Batya & Robby Discuss
Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to a report that CNN anchor Don Lemon sent antagonistic messages to his colleagues via a burner phone.
Bud Light SLAMMED For Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship; Kid Rock BLOWS AWAY Beer Cans In Viral Video
Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the reactions to Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.