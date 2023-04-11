Rising: April 11, 2023

Biden Announces $5B BIG PHARMA Partnership On ‘Next Gen’ Vax After ENDING Pandemic Emergency

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that President Biden signed a bill ending the Covid-19 emergency.

NEW: NIH Emails Show Fauci ‘PROMPTED’ Proximal Origins Paper, Was Warned Of ‘BACKFIRE’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the documents released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that shed light on the production and publication of a scientific paper that helped shape the early public debate about the origin of Covid-19.

WHERE IS BIDEN?! Press Corps BEGS Karine Jean-Pierre For Formal Press Conference With POTUS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s reaction to questions regarding why President Biden does not participate in formal press conferences.

Biden SHUTS DOWN AOC After She Demands Admin IGNORE Federal Court Ruling On Abortion Pill

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Biden administration’s handling of a Texas federal judge’s decision to block the FDA’s approval of abortion pill mifepristone.

Biden SHUTS DOWN AOC After She Demands Admin IGNORE Federal Court Ruling On Abortion Pill

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Biden administration’s handling of a Texas federal judge’s decision to block the FDA’s approval of abortion pill mifepristone

FBI Flags Terms Like ‘Based’ And ‘Red-Pilled’ Online For ‘INVOLUNTARY CELIBATE VIOLENT EXTREMISM’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a report revealing the FBI is listing some internet slang as signs of violent extremism.

BREAKING: Louisville Shooter Was Employee Of Bank, About To Be Fired; AR-15 Purchased Legally

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give an update on the latest developments following the deadly shooting at bank in Louisville, Ky.

Ana Kasparian: ‘I Will NEVER APOLOGIZE’ For Demanding To Be Called A WOMAN, Not A ‘Birthing Person’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the backlash The Young Turks anchor Ana Kasparian is getting about comments she’s made about transgender women.