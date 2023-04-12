Rising: April 12, 2023

BREAKING: NPR Leaves Twitter After Label Spat. Elon Musk DESTROYS BBC Reporter: Brie & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to NPR’s decision to leave Twitter.

Trump: I KNOW Who Blew Up Nord Stream and ‘It Wasn’t Russia’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former President Donald Trump’s first television interview since his arraignment. He sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Briahna Joy Gray: Clarence Thomas Corruption Story; A HUGE NOTHING BURGER?

Briahna Joy Gray offers her views on the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

US To Ukraine After LEAKED Docs Scandal: Support Remains IRONCLAD

Director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute George Bebee gives update on status of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has 10 PERCENT Support In 2024 Dem Primary Poll

Matt Sheffield, publisher at Flux and host of the “Theory of Change” podcast, breaks down new polling about the incoming Democratic primary and President Biden’s current challengers.

RELEASE ASSANGE Effort Makes Gains, Tlaib DEMANDS Biden Admin Drop Charges In New Letter To Garland

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a letter House progressives sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department of Justice to drop extradition and criminal charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

DA Bragg SUES Jim Jordan Over ‘INTERFERENCE’ In Trump Prosecution

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports of DA Alvin Bragg’s law suit against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for interfering with the court case against former President Donald Trump.

CNN Panelist DEFENDS Dalai Lama After He Asked Child To ‘Suck His TONGUE’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Dalai Lama’s apology for an incident with a child showed in a video that recently came out.

‘Anti-Woke MARIO Movie a HUGE Hit; Wins Approval From Steven Crowder, Alex Jones

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss conservatives championing the new Super Mario movie being a “anti-woke.”

NEW: Elon Musk Says Time To ‘MOVE ON’ From Twitter Files; Mehdi Hasan DUKES IT OUT With Lee Fang

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to independent journalist Lee Fang’s criticism of MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.