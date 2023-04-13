Rising: April 13, 2023

INTEL LEAKER Works On Military Base, Shared Docs On Discord With Gamer Friends: BOMBSHELL REPORT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give updates on the most recent developments about the leak of classified Pentagon documents.

Briahna Joy Gray: Media, Dems LAUGH OFF RFK Jr At Their Own Peril

Briahna Joy Gray examines Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s public perception ahead of 2024.

Musk, Republicans Call To DEFUND NPR; PBS Follows Outlet & Leaves Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Elon Musk’s call to defund NPR following their departure from Twitter yesterday.

BOMBSHELL: Ex Obama Staffer EXPOSES Hunter, Joe Biden CORRUPTION

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new allegations an Obama-era White House stenographer made on Fox News about Hunter Biden and how much then-Vice President Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings.

BOGUS ‘Disinfo’ Cops HIDE DONOR Info, Claim Harassment; Twitter Files OVER?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting from The Washington Examiner revealing that two non-profit groups connected to Global Disinformation Index are “refusing to disclose key details about their operations.”

Pelosi Implies Calls For 89-Yr-Old Feinstein To RESIGN Are SEXIST As Judiciary Cmte Grinds To Halt

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on several Democratic lawmakers’ calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign.