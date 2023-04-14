Rising: April 14, 2023

SURVEILLANCE STATE EXPANDED? US Intel Mulling More Monitoring After Leak, Suspect To Appear In Court

UPDATE: Suspect has been charged under the Espionage Act. Jason Nichols and Inez Stepman break down the latest updates on the leaker of classified Pentagon documents.

McConnell Reign ENDING? Senators Prepare For GOP Leader’s Retirement Despite Return: Report

Jason Nichols and Inez Stepman discuss how GOP Senators are reportedly preparing for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) potential retirement.

Two-Tier Justice System On FULL DISPLAY In AG Leticia James’ Lawsuit Of Trump: Inez Stepman

Inez Stepman and Jason Nichols react to news that former President Donald Trump testified for Attorney General Letitia James in New York yesterday.

Khanna Says Feinstein Can’t ‘Fulfill Her Duties’; DOUBLES DOWN On Call For The Senator To Resign

Inez Stepman and Jason Nichols discuss Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-Calif.) defense of calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign.

RFK JR’s ANTI-WAR, POPULIST Pull Has Legs With Those Frustrated With Biden Admin: Analysis

National correspondent at The Nation John Nichols weighs in on what to expect from New Hampshire following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 Democratic presidential bid.

GOP Billionaire Donor BOUGHT PROPERTY From Clarence Thomas, Justice DIDN’T DISCLOSE: Report

Inez Stepman and Jason Nichols react to reporting showing that Republican donor Harlan Crow purchased Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ mother’s home.

Biden: Let’s Go LICK The World; Gaffes In Ireland Abound

Jason Nichols and Inez Stepman discuss words President Joe Biden shared on his trip to Ireland this week.