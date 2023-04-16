Rising: April 16, 2023

Briahna Joy Gray: Media, Dems LAUGH OFF RFK Jr At Their Own Peril
BOMBSHELL: Ex Obama Staffer EXPOSES Hunter, Joe Biden CORRUPTION
BOGUS ‘Disinfo’ Cops HIDE DONOR Info, Claim Harassment; Twitter Files OVER?
TRANS DEBATE: Briahna Joy Gray Debates Trans Issues With Advocate Erin Reed On BAD FAITH Show
RFK JR's ANTI-WAR, POPULIST Pull Has Legs With Those Frustrated With Biden Admin: Analysis
Biden: Let's Go LICK The World; Gaffes In Ireland Abound
Trump NORDSTREAM REVEAL? Frmr Prez Claims To Know Who BLEW UP Pipeline, Say It Wasn’t Russia
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former President Donald Trump’s first television interview since his arraignment. He sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Originally aired April 12, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0SlER_2qxA #trump #tuckercarlson #fox
Briahna Joy Gray: MSM Laughs Off RFK Jr., Williamson Challenges To Biden, 2016 REPEAT?
Briahna Joy Gray examines Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s public perception ahead of 2024. Originally aired April 13, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHsU6O2ne9o #RFK #Biden
Hunter Biden Emerges From The Shadows In President’s Trip To Ireland: Brie & Robby
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new allegations an Obama-era White House stenographer made on Fox News about Hunter Biden and how much then-Vice President Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings. Originally aired April 13, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e69FDJMCCRk #hunterbiden #joebiden #hunterbidenlaptop
Robby Soave: Yet Another Reason ‘Disinfo’ Cops FAIL At Actually Helping Free Speech, Misinformation
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting from The Washington Examiner revealing that two non-profit groups connected to Global Disinformation Index are “refusing to disclose key details about their operations.” Originally aired April 13, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkJDYDoQdGo#GDI #IRS #disinformation
TRANS DEBATE: Briahna Joy Gray Debates Trans Issues With Advocate Erin Reed On BAD FAITH Show
Briahna Joy Gray interviews Erin Reed, a journalist who has been covering the hundreds of anti-trans bills that have been proposed this year. Originally aired on her “Bad Faith” podcast on April 10, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jUU0P___UE #trans #antitrans
Biden Challenger RFK JR Has Allure With POPULIST Voters: Analysis
National correspondent at The Nation John Nichols weighs in on what to expect from New Hampshire following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 Democratic presidential bid. Originally aired April 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38RcaFRBG5w #Biden #RFK
Biden GAFFES On Ireland Trip, Says Let’s Go ‘Lick’ The World: Rising Reacts
Jason Nichols and Inez Stepman discuss words President Joe Biden shared on his trip to Ireland this week. Originally aired April 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6kYUWR6NVo #LeoVaradkar #HunterBiden
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.