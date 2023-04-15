Rising: April 15, 2023

PRESS CORP calls out Karine Jean-Pierre for lack of formal press conferences W/ POTUS | Rising
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the documents released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that shed light on the production and publication of a scientific paper that helped shape the early public debate about the origin of Covid-19.
Originally aired April 11, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ2FnjHmZC
PRESS CORP calls out Karine Jean-Pierre for lack of formal press conferences W/ POTUS | Rising
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s reaction to questions regarding why President Biden does not participate in formal press conferences.
Originally aired April 11, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFTx3EmVIw4
Swimmer Riley gaines PUNCHED by a MAN, chased by trans rights activists on SFU campus: Rising reacts
Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon react to the attack on Riley Gaines following her speech about transgender athletes.
Originally aired April 10, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4OuVvYEx84
Robby Soave: Journalistic freedom AT RISK, if Fox News LOSES the Dominion lawsuit
Robby Soave talks in depth about the upcoming jury trial of the lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox News.
Originally aired April 10, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1JEmsdOZtk
COVID Emergency ENDS but big pharma corruption doesn’t? Brie & Robby
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that President Biden signed a bill ending the Covid-19 emergency.
Originally aired April 11, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=of1UnPytxF0
Briahna Joy Gray: Gov’t is RIGGED FOR THE RICH, and Clarence Thomas corruption story proves it
Briahna Joy Gray offers her views on the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Originally aired April 12, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLZBh_G0W2A
Elon Musk EMBARRASSES BBC reporter who can’t name ONE example of Twitter hate since acquisition
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to NPR’s decision to leave Twitter.
Originally aired April 12, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr9ggNVBaOw
