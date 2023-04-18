Rising: April 18, 2023

Ralph Yarl Update: Suspect ARRESTED After Shooting Through Door; Woman FATALLY Shot In Similar Event

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on the shooting of Ralph Yarl. #AndrewLester #KansasCity

FDA: Original Covid Vax NO LONGER AUTHORIZED In US; Single Bivalent Booster Recommended

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the FDA’s updated guidelines on administering Covid-19 vaccines. #coronavirus #Bivalent.

Fauci CAUGHT LYING On The Stand? NEW Bombshell Lab Leak, Gain-of-Function Testimony Suggests

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Tuesday’s Senate hearing focused on the Covid lab leak theory. #lableak #covid #covid19

Elon Musk Tells Tucker Carlson : I Eliminated 80% of Twitter Staff and Things Are Better Than Ever

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Elon Musk’s plan to create an alternative to ChaptGBT, an artificial intelligence chat robot. #elonmusk #chaptgpt #ai

Fox-Dominion Trial MOVES AHEAD After Parties Fail To Settle; Fox Reporter BOOTED From Court Room

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the latest developments in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News. Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote. #dominionvoting #fox #defamation

Jim Jordan SLAMS DA Bragg Over New York City Crime Rate In Manhattan Hearings

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the field hearing that the House Judiciary Committee held in Manhattan, aiming its focus on New York City’s crime problem. #alvinbragg #nyc #crime

George Santos Unveils ANTI-VACCINE MANDATE ‘MINAJ Act’ Aimed At Generating Public Confidence In Jab

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to George Santos’ unveiling of the “Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement Act,” ot MINAJ Act, that would bar the federal government from requiring an individual to receive a vaccine that has not been authorized for marketing for at least ten years unless a public health emergency is declared. #georgesantos #covid #antivax

Trudeau FLIPS OUT On Elon Musk As Canadian Broadcast Company QUITS Twitter Over Gov’t-Funded Label

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Canadian Broadcasting Company’s exit from Twitter. #ElonMusk #JustinTrudeau

Lula Puts Biden, Bernie To SHAME, Calls For Peace In Russia-Ukraine War: Sabby Sabs

Host of the “Sabby Sabs Podcast” Sabrina Salvati talks about the ban of Russian and Belarussian nationals from participating in this year’s Boston Marathon. #bostonmarathon #ukrainewar #russia

Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira Is A HERO; Public Deserves To Know: Analysis

Columnist Ben Burgis talks about the latest developments about the Pentagon documents leak. #jackteixeira #pentagondocuments #pentagonleak

Bill Maher, Piers Morgan DESTROY Katie Porter In Lia Thomas-Riley Gaines Debate: Brie & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-Calif.) recent comments on swimmer Riley Gaines. #transgender #transathletes #genderidentity