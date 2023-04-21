Rising: April 21, 2023

Trump Takes 13-POINT LEAD Over DeSantis, Biden Expected To Announce 2024 Campaign NEXT WEEK

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss President Biden’s expected 2024 reelection announcement. #DeSantis #RFK

NATO members greenlight Ukraine to join, provoking Russia into WWIII: Lt Col Daniel Davis

Military expert at Defense Strategies Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on NATO’s decision to eventually allow Ukraine to join. #Zelensky #Russia

Dems demand Chief Justice John Roberts testify on Clarence Thomas’ undisclosed trips

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-Ill.) request that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts testify. #ClarenceThomas #HarlanCrow #ethics

McCarthy scrambles to find votes for $1.5T debt ceiling bill as default looms

Congressional reporter at The Hill Mychael Schnell weighs in on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill. #GOP #Biden

Trump Says He’s AGAINST National Abortion Ban; SCOTUS Weighs Biden Emergency Stay On Mifepristone

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss the pendint Supreme Court’s decision whether to allow abortion pill mifepristone to remain widely avaiable. #abortion #scotus #mifepristone

Hellscape in the skies?! Strap in for a hectic air travel summer season: Report

NewsNation national correspondent Evan Lambert discusses what to expect from air travel this sumer. #Delta #Biden #Buttigieg

Alec Baldwin charges dropped in on-set shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer; Filming resumes this week

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss the updates on charges Alec Baldwin is facing for the death of Halyna Hutchins. #Rust

Suspect accused of shooting 6-yr-old over basketball in his yard turns himself in in Florida

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey give update on the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and her parents after a basketball rolled onto a neighbor’s property. #singletary #nc #shooting

Bill banning trans women, girls from school athletics passes the House

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react to the Houes passing legislation banning transgender athletes from female sports. #trangender #antitrans #transathletes