Rising: April 21, 2023

NATO members greenlight Ukraine to join, provoking Russia into WWIII: Lt Col Daniel Davis
Dems demand Chief Justice John Roberts testify on Clarence Thomas' undisclosed trips
McCarthy scrambles to find votes for $1.5T debt ceiling bill as default looms
Trump says he's against national abortion ban; SCOTUS weighs Biden emergency stay on mifepristone
Hellscape in the skies?! Strap in for a hectic air travel summer season: Report
Alec Baldwin charges dropped in on-set shooting of 'Rust' cinematographer; Filming resumes this week
Suspect Accused Of Shooting 6-Yr-Old Over Basketball In His Yard TURNS HIMSELF IN In Florida
Bill banning trans women, girls from school athletics passes the House
Trump Takes 13-POINT LEAD Over DeSantis, Biden Expected To Announce 2024 Campaign NEXT WEEK
Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss President Biden’s expected 2024 reelection announcement. #DeSantis #RFK
NATO members greenlight Ukraine to join, provoking Russia into WWIII: Lt Col Daniel Davis
Military expert at Defense Strategies Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on NATO’s decision to eventually allow Ukraine to join. #Zelensky #Russia
Dems demand Chief Justice John Roberts testify on Clarence Thomas’ undisclosed trips
Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-Ill.) request that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts testify. #ClarenceThomas #HarlanCrow #ethics
McCarthy scrambles to find votes for $1.5T debt ceiling bill as default looms
Congressional reporter at The Hill Mychael Schnell weighs in on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill. #GOP #Biden
Trump Says He’s AGAINST National Abortion Ban; SCOTUS Weighs Biden Emergency Stay On Mifepristone
Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss the pendint Supreme Court’s decision whether to allow abortion pill mifepristone to remain widely avaiable. #abortion #scotus #mifepristone
Hellscape in the skies?! Strap in for a hectic air travel summer season: Report
NewsNation national correspondent Evan Lambert discusses what to expect from air travel this sumer. #Delta #Biden #Buttigieg
Alec Baldwin charges dropped in on-set shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer; Filming resumes this week
Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss the updates on charges Alec Baldwin is facing for the death of Halyna Hutchins. #Rust
Suspect accused of shooting 6-yr-old over basketball in his yard turns himself in in Florida
Jason Nichols and Amber Athey give update on the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and her parents after a basketball rolled onto a neighbor’s property. #singletary #nc #shooting
Bill banning trans women, girls from school athletics passes the House
Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react to the Houes passing legislation banning transgender athletes from female sports. #trangender #antitrans #transathletes
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.