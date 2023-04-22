Rising: April 22, 2023

Journalist ATTACKED For Simply Reporting On Pandemic Origins, Fauci Emails
Joe Rogan: 'WHO GIVES A SH*T' About Dylan Mulvaney-Bud Light Deal; Don Jr. Calls For Boycott End
Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira Is A HERO; Public Deserves To Know: Analysis
Bill Maher, Piers Morgan DESTROY Katie Porter In Lia Thomas-Riley Gaines Debate: Brie & Robby React
Fox News SETTLES With Dominion For $787M, Narrowly Avoiding EMBARRASSING Testimony
Jake Tapper LOSES IT On-Air When Reporting On Fox-Dominion Settlement
Elon Musk Alleges FEDERAL GOVERNMENT Could Read Twitter DM’s In Tucker Carlson Sit-Down
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Fox News Tucker Carlson’s interview with Elon Musk. Originally aired on April 17, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3h3QuCBIdp4 #musk #tuckercarlson #twitter
I published Fauci’s gain-of-function emails and was SMEARED for it: Independent Journalist
Independent journalist Jimmy Tobias elaborates on the origins of Covid-19. Originally aired April 17, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epbqYqzBqU4 #covid19 #pandemic
Joe Rogan LAUGHS OFF Bud Light-Mulvaney deal; ‘WHO GIVES A SH*T?!’
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave eact to podcaster Joe Rogan’s take on the Dylan Mulvaney-Bud Light partnership. Originally aired April 17, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVDAzuT-j9k #JoeRogan #dylanmulvaney
Why did gov’t HIDE Ukraine info in ‘The Discord Leaks’ from the American people?: Ben Burgis
Columnist Ben Burgis talks about the latest developments about the Pentagon documents leak. Originally aired April 18, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7OniMoOWFo #jackteixeira #pentagondocuments #pentagonleak
MUST WATCH: Katie Porter, Piers Morgan, Bill Maher debate transgender athletes in school sports
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-Calif.) recent comments on swimmer Riley Gaines. Originally aired April 18, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhxxKdefPVg #transgender #transathletes #genderidentity
Dominion accepts $757M settlement from Fox News, trial of century NARROWLY AVOIDED
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the settlemt in the Domion Voting Systems versus Fox News lawsuit. Originally aired April 19, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAD3hjvPLw0 #dominionvoting #fox #defation Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.
Jake Tapper HITS THE ROOF over Fox-Dominion settlement in viral on-air moment
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former CNN host Brian Stelter’s take on the Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Originally aired April 19, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pvnVU0_3Ps #dominion #fox #brianstelter Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.
