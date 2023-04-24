Rising: April 24, 2023

DNC refuses to host primary debates, silencing RFK Jr & Marianne Williamson: Briahna & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Joe Biden’s coming announcement that he’s running for reelection.

Breaking: Tucker Carlson, Fox News part ways: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to breaking news that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.

Did Biden collude with ex CIA, FBI heads to smear Hunter’s laptop as Russian disinfo? Robby Soave

Robby Soave elaborates on national officials’ attempt to coverup the New York Post’s report on the Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Blue check chaos: Elon Musk revokes, then forcibly reinstates Twitter verification for celebrities

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Joe react to Elon Musk’s decision to pay for some celebrities’ Twitter subscription.

US citizens stranded in Sudan as Biden admin claims no large-scale military action planned

Resident fellow at the Quincy Institute Alden Young explains the crisis in Sudan and the evacuation of U.S. citizens aming ongoing conflict in the region.

AOC demands Tucker Carlson be banned; Fox Stock plummets after Carlson, Fox News part ways: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to comments Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in an interview that the government should ban Tucker Carlson Fox News hosts.

Is Ray Epps a fed? He tells 60 Minutes no, shifts blame for J6 to Tucker Carlson, Trump

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former professional basketball player Ray Epps’ interview with “60 Minutes” about why he attended the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot.

Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.

Tucker Carlson’s texts about Fox management revealed in Dominion suit to blame for ousting: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave delve into the details that led to Fox News letting go of longtime host Tucker Carlson.