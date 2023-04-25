Rising: April 25, 2023

Tucker Carlson exit: Fox value plummets $690M+, is sex discrimination suit to blame?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new reporting on why Fox News let go of longtime host Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting. The network said in a press release Monday that the popular and controversial prime-time host’s last program aired on Friday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WATCH: Don Lemon unravels in interview that finally caused his CNN firing, per report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the latest developments surrounding the ouster of Don Lemon from CNN.

Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Biden announces 2024 reelection. Marianne Williamson calls on voters to demand candidate debates

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson about President Biden’s reelection announcement.