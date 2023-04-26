Rising: April 26, 2023

Tucker Carlson silenced through the 2024 election?! Latest on Fox News exit

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a Vanity Fair report that says Rupert Murdoch removed Tucker Carlson from the air over religious remarks the host made during a speech last friday night.

Twitter Files whistleblower: MSM, NGOs, Feds colluded to censor Covid vax ‘misinfo’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the newest round of Twitter Files author Andrew Lowenthal published revealing journalists, academics, military and government personnel from around the world collaborated in an effort to censor free speech.

Tucker Carlson the only cable host to question NeoCon consensus on Ukraine, Taiwan: Analysis

Independent journalist Michael Tracey discusses former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s inflammatory comments about the U.S.’ involvement in Ukraine and Taiwan.

Neil Gorsuch quietly sold $1.8M property to CEO whose firm repped clients before SCOTUS: Politico

Independent journalist Michael Tracey discusses former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s inflammatory comments about the U.S.’ involvement in Ukraine and Taiwan.