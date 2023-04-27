Rising: April 27, 2023

WATCH: Tucker Carlson BREAKS SILENCE after parting with Fox News

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Tucker Carlson’s first public statement since parting ways with Fox News.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Rising: Fox News CAVED to woke mob, SILENCED Tucker Carlson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits with Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave to discuss the news of the day.

McCarthy, House GOP pass debt ceiling bill in first political win for speaker: Analysis

Senior reporter for The Hill, Mike Lillis, breaks down the latest in debt ceiling negotiations.