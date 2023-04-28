Rising: April 28, 2023

Near-total abortion bans REJECTED in conservative Nebraska, South Carolina: Rising reacts

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react after abortion bans failed to pass in Nebraska and South Carolina legislatures.

NEW: Mike Pence testifies before federal grand jury in Trump-2020 election probe, per reports

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey discuss former Vice President Mike Pence’s testimony before a grand jury probing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.

E. Jean Carroll GRILLED on the stand in Trump trial testimony: ‘I’m telling you, he raped me’

Amber Athey and Jason Nichols discuss testimony from E. Jean Carroll in her battery and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump.

Feds say Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira is a FLIGHT RISK w/ VIOLENT PAST in bid to jail him pre-trial

NewsNation’s Evan Lambert breaks down the latest developments in the prosecution of suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira.

Joe Rogan: Dems are DOOMED unless Biden DIES ‘very soon’, Nikki Haley says POTUS won’t see 86

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react to Nikki Haley’s suggestion that President Joe Biden will die in the next five years.

Karine Jean-Pierre DENIES Biden knows press questions in advance; cheat sheet is ‘ENTIRELY NORMAL’

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre denied that President Biden knows reporter questions in advance.

Tucker Carlson’s video message viewed 57 MILLION TIMES, blowing away Fox News viewership

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react after Tucker Carlson’s first message post-Fox earned 57 million views.

Abby Grossberg NEVER MET Tucker Carlson In-Person Despite Claiming He Made Her Life ‘A Living Hell’

Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react to the revelation that former Fox news producer Abby Grossberg never met Tucker Carlson while working on his show, despite claiming he made her life “a living hell.”