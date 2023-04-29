Rising: April 29, 2023

Biden COLLUDED with deep state to SMEAR Hunter Biden laptop story before election: report
DNC RIGGING primaries for Biden?! POTUS won’t debate RFK Jr, Marianne Williamson
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits with Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave to discuss the news of the day.
Biden COLLUDED with deep state to SMEAR Hunter Biden laptop story before election: report
Journalist Lee Fang elaborates no his new Sustack piece in which he exposes how Pfizer paid organizations that were lobbying for vaccine mandates.
Joe Rogan says big pharma DESPERATE to blame injuries on ANYTHING ELSE but vaccine
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new finding that thousands of people are reporting symptoms of ‘life-altering’ tinnitus after taking the covid-19 vaccine.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson SPEAKS OUT After Parting With Fox News
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Tucker Carlson’s first public statement since parting ways with Fox News
AOC gleefully brags after Tucker Carlson exits Fox News, calls for MORE DEPLATFORMING
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) celebratory comments about Tucker Carlson’s exit at Fox News.
Fauci MIFFED over suggestion he manhandled covid: ‘show me a school I shut down’
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a recent interview he gave in which he admits that “something clearly went wrong” in the way Covid-19 was handled.
Max Blumenthal: US taxpayers spend $61,000 A MINUTE on propping up Ukraine PROXY WAR
Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal about the latest developments in the Ukraine war.
