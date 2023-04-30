Rising: April 30, 2023

Pfizer Quietly financed supposedly independent groups lobbying for Covid vaccine mandates: Lee Fang
Joe Rogan: Pharma desperate to blame vaccine injury on anything else; 16k+ report tinnitus after jab
Tucker Carlson the only cable host to question NeoCon consensus on Ukraine, Taiwan: Analysis
Joe Rogan: Dems are DOOMED unless Biden DIES 'very soon', Nikki Haley says POTUS won't see 86
Tucker Carlson's video message viewed 57 MILLION TIMES, blowing away Fox News viewership
Marjorie Taylor Greene On Rising: ‘I Didn’t Come To Washington To Be A Performer’
Original video aired 4.27.23: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1kqDDyTJAw&feature=youtu.be Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits with Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave to discuss the news of the day. #TuckerCarlson #FoxNews #MTG #MarjorieTaylorGreene
Lee Fang: Pfizer Financed Independent Groups Lobbying For Covid VACCINE MANDATES
Original video aired 4.26.23: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hsT7kMRAd0 Journalist Lee Fang elaborates no his new Sustack piece in which he exposes how Pfizer paid organizations that were lobbying for vaccine mandates. #covid #covid-19 #pfizer
Joe Rogan Says Big Pharma DESPERATE To Blame Injuries On ANYTHING ELSE But Vaccine
Originally premiered 4.25.23: https://youtu.be/_cP00AfRIrk Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new finding that thousands of people are reporting symptoms of ‘life-altering’ tinnitus after taking the covid-19 vaccine. #covid19 #covid #tinitus
Tucker Carlson Was The ONLY Host To QUESTION War Hawk Consensus On Foreign Policy: Michael Tracey
Originally premiered Apr 26, 2023: https://youtu.be/fn2_ROqSGqY Independent journalist Michael Tracey discusses former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s inflammatory comments about the U.S.’ involvement in Ukraine and Taiwan. #tuckercarlson #militarycomplex #taiwan
Joe Rogan on Biden 2024: Dems Are DOOMED Unless DIES ‘Very Soon’ | Rising Reacts
Originally premiered 4.28.23: https://youtu.be/SHiN0ZIWJqM Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react to Nikki Haley’s suggestion that President Joe Biden will die in the next five years. #KamalaHarris #JoeBiden #Ageism
Tucker Carlson’s Video Message Viewed 57 MILLION TIMES, Next Move Rumble? | Rising Speculates
Originally premiered 4.28.23: https://youtu.be/ZOQB8UjRyXg Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react after Tucker Carlson’s first message post-Fox earned 57 million views. #TuckerCarlson #FoxNews
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.