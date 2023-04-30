trending:

Rising: April 30, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Rising: Fox News CAVED to woke mob, SILENCED Tucker Carlson

Pfizer Quietly financed supposedly independent groups lobbying for Covid vaccine mandates: Lee Fang

Joe Rogan: Pharma desperate to blame vaccine injury on anything else; 16k+ report tinnitus after jab

Tucker Carlson the only cable host to question NeoCon consensus on Ukraine, Taiwan: Analysis

Joe Rogan: Dems are DOOMED unless Biden DIES 'very soon', Nikki Haley says POTUS won't see 86

Tucker Carlson's video message viewed 57 MILLION TIMES, blowing away Fox News viewership

Marjorie Taylor Greene On Rising: ‘I Didn’t Come To Washington To Be A Performer’

Original video aired 4.27.23: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1kqDDyTJAw&feature=youtu.be Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits with Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave to discuss the news of the day. #TuckerCarlson #FoxNews #MTG #MarjorieTaylorGreene

Lee Fang: Pfizer Financed Independent Groups Lobbying For Covid VACCINE MANDATES

Original video aired 4.26.23: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hsT7kMRAd0 Journalist Lee Fang elaborates no his new Sustack piece in which he exposes how Pfizer paid organizations that were lobbying for vaccine mandates. #covid #covid-19 #pfizer

Joe Rogan Says Big Pharma DESPERATE To Blame Injuries On ANYTHING ELSE But Vaccine

Originally premiered 4.25.23: https://youtu.be/_cP00AfRIrk Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new finding that thousands of people are reporting symptoms of ‘life-altering’ tinnitus after taking the covid-19 vaccine. #covid19 #covid #tinitus

Tucker Carlson Was The ONLY Host To QUESTION War Hawk Consensus On Foreign Policy: Michael Tracey

Originally premiered Apr 26, 2023: https://youtu.be/fn2_ROqSGqY Independent journalist Michael Tracey discusses former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s inflammatory comments about the U.S.’ involvement in Ukraine and Taiwan. #tuckercarlson #militarycomplex #taiwan

Joe Rogan on Biden 2024: Dems Are DOOMED Unless DIES ‘Very Soon’ | Rising Reacts

Originally premiered 4.28.23: https://youtu.be/SHiN0ZIWJqM Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react to Nikki Haley’s suggestion that President Joe Biden will die in the next five years. #KamalaHarris #JoeBiden #Ageism 

Tucker Carlson’s Video Message Viewed 57 MILLION TIMES, Next Move Rumble? | Rising Speculates

Originally premiered 4.28.23: https://youtu.be/ZOQB8UjRyXg Jason Nichols and Amber Athey react after Tucker Carlson’s first message post-Fox earned 57 million views. #TuckerCarlson #FoxNews

