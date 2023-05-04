Rising: May 4, 2023

BOMBSHELL: FBI has evidence of Joe Biden’s ‘CRIMINAL SCHEME’ as Veep, GOP claim

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross react to news that Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have said a whistleblower came to them alleging that President Biden previously engaged in a bribery scheme.

Fox’s WAR on Tucker Carlson TANKS viewership, key demo PLUMMETS: Rising

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss Fox News’ latest cable news ratings.

KJP claims Biden ‘MADE IT A PRIORITY’ to reopen schools, critics SLAM apparent WHITEWASHING

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss pushback White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has received for claiming that reopening schools was a priority for President Biden.

Marine kills mentally ill man in 15-min CHOKEHOLD in NYC subway, NO CHARGES announced

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross react to the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.

Dem MEGA donor planned two visits Epstein island in 2014; JPMorgan Chase CEO to be deposed this month

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss updates on those with reported connection to deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Steven Crowder accused of EXPOSING HIMSELF days after he was CAUGHT verbally abusing pregnant wife

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss news that commentator Steven Crowder is being accused of harassment.

Tucker Carlson may WALK AWAY from Fox contract, forfeit MILLIONS to host 2024 debate: Report

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss Tucker Carlson’s possible next moves.

US Navy hires active duty DRAG QUEEN to head military recruitment drive

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss the United States Navy’s hiring of an a drag queen to be the face of a recruitment drive.