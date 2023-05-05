Rising: May 5, 2023

RECESSION PANIC: Feds hike interest rates AGAIN, 48% of Americans WORRIED their bank could collapse

Ameshia Cross and Inez Stepman react to news that about half of Americans worry about their money’s security in banks.

CNN laughs off Biden bribery claims, White House REFUSES to comment: ‘NO EVIDENCE’?

Ameshia Cross and Inez Stepman discuss CNN John King’s reaction to the new claim that President Biden engaged in a bribery scheme.

Gov’t DEFAULT incoming? Dems’ latest plan to raise debt ceiling ‘A LONG SHOT’: Analysis

Congressional reporter at The Hill Mychael Schnell weighs in on Democrats’ new plan to force the vote on the debt ceiling.

Joe Rogan SLAMS DNC: It’s ‘NOT DEMOCRATIC’ to disallow RFK Jr from debating Biden

Ameshia Cross and Inez Stepman react to podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent comments on debating ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Sotomayor took MILLIONS in book payments, FAILED to recuse herself in publishers’ SCOTUS cases

Ameshia Cross and Inez Stepman react to reporting from the Daily Wire revealing that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined to recuse herself from multiple copyright infringement cases involving Penguin Random House.

Tucker Carlson ousting SECRETLY THRILLS GOP reps bc ‘it makes their lives EASIER on UKRAINE’

Ameshia Cross and Inez Stepman react to reporting from Axios that a ‘sizable’ number of GOP lawmakers are giddy over Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News.

Border BRACES for migrant explosion in days before Title 42 expires: Ali Bradley

NewsNation Southwest correspondent Ali Bradley weighs in on updates at the United States-Mexico border.