Rising: May 6, 2023

Enrique Tarrio, Proud Boys leader, Found GUILTY of Seditious Conspiracy

Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross react to news that four members of the Proud Boys have been found guilty of ‘seditious conspiracy.’

Originally aired May 4, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brS7YVt35cA

ABC Refuses to Air RFK Jr interview in full over vaccine, big pharma comments

Robby Soave and Jessica Burbank discuss ABC’s editing of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s primetime interview.

Originally aired May 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2xm4L8vzjE

Elon Musk on Bill Maher: America taken over by ‘WOKE MIND VIRUS’

Robby Soave and Jessica Burbank discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s recent conversation with Bill Maher.

Originally aired May 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7v3E9SO9JzU

Federal vaccine mandate FINALLY ENDS, too little, too late: Robby Soave

Robby Soave discusses President Biden’s end to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Originally aired May 2, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45S_fCOKXAM

Did DIVERSITY ACTIVISTS help first republic AVOID regulations before collapse?: Report

Investigative independent journalist Lee Fang discusses his recent reporting on the failure of First Republic Bank.

Originally aired May 2, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZZrd-8E8_k

MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson text, Hot-Mic moments LEAK

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave react to updates on Tucker Carlson’s ousting from Fox News.

Originally aired May 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tfCRsEM3wc

Dems, Biden need to change course FAST if they want to win in 2024: David Sirota

Founder of The Lever David Sirota discusses his new reporting on Democrats’ strategies ahead of 2024.

Originally aired May 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGtqBjzALsc