Rising: May 7, 2023

Dem MEGA donor planned two visits Epstein island in 2014; JPMorgan Chase CEO to be deposed this month
Tucker Carlson may WALK AWAY from Fox contract, forfeit MILLIONS to host 2024 debate: Report
Keith Olberman calls CNN a ‘WHORE HOUSE’ for inviting Trump to town hall event
Tulsi Gabbard DECIMATES Biden push to allow CIA to READ AMERICANS' EMAILS W/ foreigners
NEW: RFK Jr polls SKYROCKET, Kennedy's favorability up 14% as Biden's in FREE FALL
10-Yr-old working at McDonald's until 2AM; 300+ child laborers discovered in Labor Dept probe
Tucker Carlson’s Exit Causes Fox News’ Ratings To PLUMMET In Key Demo
Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss Fox News’ latest cable news ratings. Originally aired May 4, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-TtUgj6XVI #TuckerCarlson #seanhannity
MORE NAMES Released From Epstein’s Calendar: Larry Summers, Woody Allen
Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss updates on those with reported connection to deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Originally aired May 4, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eE58wxNQQmI #ReidHoffman #mitsubishi
Tucker Carlson Wants To House 2024 PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: Report
Robby Soave and Ameshia Cross discuss Tucker Carlson’s possible next moves. Originally aired May 4, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzZc9QsnDqc #FoxNews #2024
Liberals LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump-CNN Town Hall Announced
Robby Soave and Jessica Burbank react to news that Donald Trump will appear on CNN next week as part of a New Hampshire townhall. Originally aired May 2, 2023; youtube.com/watch?v=22bnG3_rQ4M #Trump #2024
Tulsi Gabbard SLAMS Biden Plan To Expand CIA SURVEILLANCE
Robby Soave and Jessica Burbank react to Tulsi Gabbard weighing in on President Biden’s push to reup his surveillance program. Originally aired May 1, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ne8JxeiY2G0 #BidenAdmin #surveillance
BOMBSHELL Poll Shows RFK Jr At +14% Favoriability, Biden & Trump Down
Robby Soave and Jessica Burbank react to new RFK Jr. polling. Originally aired May 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCs5yIT0V1c #Biden #2024
CHILDREN As Young As 10 Found Working At Kentucky McDondald’s
Robby Soave and Jessica Burbank react to news that 10-year-old children were reportedly working at McDonalds until 2 a.m. Originally aired May 3, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT6Hvlo4kCs #childlabor
