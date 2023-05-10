Rising: May 10, 2023

WATCH: Tucker Carlson announces NEW SHOW on Twitter, preparing to SUE Fox

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Tucker Carlson’s announcement that he will have a new show, and warning that he could take legal action against Fox News.

Liberals MELT DOWN over Tucker-Twitter alliance, Elon Musk insists ‘NO DEAL’ in place yet

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Elon Musk’s comments on Tucker Carlson’s announcement of his new show.

#BOYCOTTCNN trends as liberals THROW TANTRUM over Trump town hall: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Trump townhall that is expected to take place on CNN tonight, and the #boycottCNN hashtag on Twitter that came about after a jury declared Former President Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing former magazine writer, E. Jean Carroll.

George Santos in custody, INDICTED on 13 counts, incl. wire fraud, money laundering

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Rep. George Santos has been indicted on 13 counts of fraud.