Rising: May 11, 2023

Trump TRIUMPHS over Kaitlin Collins at CNN townhall?! Rising DEBATES

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Donald Trump’s townhall on CNN last night.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.

AOC, MSNBC FREAK OUT Over Trump townhall, attack CNN for DARING to let him speak

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to MSNBC’s take on Donald Trump’s townhall last night.

Tucker Carlson RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT?! Fmr Fox News host jokes about 2024 plans

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss what Tucker Carlson told a reporter about a possible 2024 run.

George Santos pleads NOT GUILTY, says he WON’T resign and pivots to Hunter Biden investigation

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) not guilty plea.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr on Rising: I was banned from MT House floor for a a COMMON political phrase

Zooey Zephyr discusses the Montana House of Representatives’ decision not to reinstate her.

Raccoon dog Covid origin theory DEBUNKED; MSM DESPERATELY ignoring lab leak theory: Jimmy Tobias

Independent reporter Jimmy Tobias discusses the raccoon dog theory of covid-19.

Migrants SURGE border ahead of Title 42 expiration, Biden troops brace for impact

Staff writer at The Hill Rafael Bernal discusses Title 42’s upcoming expiration.

Feinstein IN WHEELCHAIR as return to DC ratchets calls for resignation of Senator, staff

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) return to the Senate floor yesterday.

Biden admin to BAR reporters for ‘unprofessional’ behavior in NEW briefing room rules

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new White House Rules saying reporters can be kicked out if not ‘professional.’