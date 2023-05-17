Rising: May 17, 2023

Tucker Carlson BATTLES with Fox News to start new Twitter show

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on Tucker Carlson’s ousting from Fox News.

New: Kaitlin Collins takes over CNN Primetime, FAKE Republican? Rising debates

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Kaitlan Collins will take over CNN’s 9p.m. hour later this summer.

BREAKING: Prince Harry & Meghan in ‘NEAR CATASTROPHIC’ car chase with paparazzi

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a car chase.

MTG v FBI: Congresswoman introduces ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT against Director Christopher Wray

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) new Articles of Impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Lauren Boebert DENIES report husband RAGED OUT when served divorce papers

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss accusations surrounding Rep. Lauren Boebert’s divorce (R-Colo.).

Elon Musk SHUTS DOWN interviewer over ‘CONSPIRACY THEORIES’ on Twitter: ‘They’re TRUE’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s recent interview with CNBC.

More TWITTER FILES coming?! Michael Shellenberger on Elon Musk’s PLANS

Twitter files author Michael Shellenberger discusses his new reporting on censorship and Turkey.

Joe Rogan MOCKS Miller Lite’s FEMINIST ad after Mulvaney controversy: ‘Does no one learn?!’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new Miller Lite ad.