Rising: May 18, 2023

Tucker Carlson’s 8PM hour to be hosted by SEAN HANNITY, per report; Laura Ingraham FACING THE AXE?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates at Fox News.

WATCH: FBI whistleblowers testify at Jim Jordan’s Weaponization Cmte hearing

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) warning on Capitol Hill today.

Robby Soave Debunks another UNFAIR attack on Elon Musk

Robby Soave offers his view on criticisms of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Ron DeSantis to ANNOUNCE 2024 CANDIDACY next week, Aligning to Trump’s RIGHT: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Former President Donald Trump’s recent comments on Florida’s abortion ban.

Biden, McCarthy meet on debt: NO DEFAULT?; AOC, progressives BALK at Biden concessions

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on Capitol Hill debt talks.

REVEALED: Jeffrey Epstein’s connection to NOAM CHOMSKY?!

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting revealing that Noam Chomsky had ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s banks.

MTG Introduces ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT Against Joe Biden, BASHES Jamal Bowman

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Wuhan lab FINALLY delisted by NIH; Marco Rubio drops BOMBSHELL report on lab leak

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Senator Marco Rubio’s new report finding “mountains of circumstantial evidence” that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a lab.

CRINGE PETE BUTTIGIEG interview is MSM advertisement for presidential bid: Robby & Brie

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Wired magazine’s cover story on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.