Rising: May 19, 2023

G7 punishes Russia with MORE sanctions; Pentagon finds $3 BILLION extra for Ukraine

The Hill White House reporter Brett Samuels weighs in on the G7 Summit.

Feds won’t release Jan 6 footage because it would expose identity of UNDERCOVER AGENTS: Report

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss the testimonies from members of the FBI on Capitol Hill yesterday.

Bipartisan STOCK TRADING BAN proposed again, but is it just FOR SHOW? Amber & Jessica discuss

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss a new bipartisan effort to ban stock trading.

Pelosi PROPPING UP Feinstein for political CHESS PLAY?! Fmr speaker’s daughter is Sen’s CARETAKER

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss a reported arrangement between Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and the Pelosi family.

BREAKING: Debt ceiling talks PAUSED, Biden & McCarthy hit IMPASSE on negotiations as default looms

Assistant law professor at Willamette University Rohan Grey weighs in on debt ceiling talks among lawmakers and President Joe Biden.

Disney CANCELS $1B Florida deal ahead of Ron DeSantis 2024 bid: Rising panel discusses

Founder of the Millennial Action Project Steve Olikara and Krauthammer Fellow Seth Higgins weigh in on the ongoing back and forth between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Disney.

‘SECRET CABAL of Neoliberal elites’ meet privately to decide future of AI: Rising reacts to Bilderberg

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey weigh in on the secretive Bilderberg Meeting taking place in Portugal.

Amazon Union head wants Biden to do more to help labor efforts ahead if 2024: Rising EXCLUSIVE

President of the Amazon Labor Union Chris Smalls offer updates on what’s currently going on in the union.

Two Migrants MINORS died in US custody, Foreign affairs sect. calls for ‘THOROUGH’ INVESTIGATIONS

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss recent migrants who have passed away in U.S. custody after crossing the border.