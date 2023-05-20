Rising: May 20, 2023

Biden, RFK JR neck and neck amongst Americans in NEW shock poll

Briahna Joy Gray and Liz Wolfe discuss new polling on RFK Jr.

Originally aired May 15, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVPE9h-CI4k

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible.

Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

WATCH Kaitlan Collins nail mainstream press in UNCOVERED Tucker Carlson interview

Briahna Joy Gray and Liz Wolfe discuss a Kaitlan Collins’ interview with Tucker Carlson on Donald Trump from 2017.

Originally aired May 15, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9QQfOU6cmM

IRS removes EVERY MEMBER of Hunter Biden investigation team

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that the IRS has removed the entire investigation team from its Hunter Biden probe.

Originally aired May 16, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKcLz75K4TU

Russiagate Hoax: Rising REACTS to damning Durham Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss yesterday’s new report from special-counsel John Durham over Former President Donald Trump.

Originally aired May 16, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Am7z_Tchmaw

Will mainstream media FINALLY OWN UP to Russiagate HOAX? Brie and Robby discuss

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the backlash the Pulitzer is facing following the release of John Durham’s latest report.

Originally aired May 16, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bf9i4qNHmC8

Rep. Lauren Boebert files for divorce, process server says husband FLIPPED OUT when served papers

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss accusations surrounding Rep. Lauren Boebert’s divorce (R-Colo.).

Originally aired May 16, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSJxNPVwfRU

Tucker Carlson prepares for BATTLE with Fox News over new Twitter show

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on Tucker Carlson’s ousting from Fox News.

Originally aired May 17, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk3F0p0Pnf0