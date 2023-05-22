Rising: May 22, 2023

DEVASTATING POLL: Trump leads Biden by 7 pts, SECOND POLL to do so. MOST don’t believe RUSSIAGATE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new polling on Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Jamal Bowman infers MTG trying to get him KILLED by saying she felt threatened by him: WATCH

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the interactions between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

‘Citi Bike Karen’ has RECEIPTS showing she paid for ride after being SUSPENDED FROM JOB

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a viral video over a citibike dispute, and the woman in the video who many have called ‘Citi Bike Karen.’

RFK Jr censored in poll of Democratic primary voters, ANDREW CUOMO & Amy Klobuchar included?!

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new poll that left out RFK Jr. as a 2024 primary possibility.