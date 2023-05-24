Rising: May 24, 2023

Media MELTS DOWN over Ron DeSantis-Elon Musk 2024 Twitter announcement

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Ron DeSantis’ expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

Jeffrey Sachs on Rising: New York Times LYING to readers about Nordstream, Ukraine

Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs weighs in on theories surrounding the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

FREAKOUT over FL book ‘ban’ after Amanda Gorman’s Inaugural poem reshelved in FL school library

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem has been limited in a Florida elementary school.

Trump slams obvious HYPOCRISY in Hunter Biden probe, Decries ‘unjust’ Stormy Daniels prosecution

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new letter from Donald Trump’s attorney’s to Attorney General Merrick Garland, and updates on the Hunter Biden investigation.

U-Haul driver wanted to kill Biden; Twitter users call BS on ‘false flag’? Rising weighs in

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the updates on the individual who drove his vehicle into a barrier outside the White House earlier this week.