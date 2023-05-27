Rising: May 27, 2023

Trump DESTROYS Biden in new poll, less than HALF of Dems would vote for POTUS in primary

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new polling on Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Originally aired May 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFtCqnMasTE

U-Haul driver wanted to kill Biden to install himself as POTUS, praised Hitler & nazis

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the arrest of an individual who drove his vehicle into a barrier outside the White House last night.

Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnL8cptMKBE

MYOCARDITIS STUDY: New research tracks covid vaccine & disease in kids, David Zweig Analyzes

Journalist David Zweig weighs in on a new paper on Covid-19 vaccines.

Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hwncDw-XPI

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection. While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection. In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely. According to the CDC layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system.

Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you. If you are in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level and are ages 2 or older, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public.

If you are sick and need to be around others, or are caring for someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask.

If you are at increased risk for severe illness, or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, speak to your healthcare provider about wearing a mask at medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

In April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). Data from multiple studies show a rare risk for myocarditis and/or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna).

There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. For more info: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19

Tim Scott joins 2024 race, officially announces GOP campaign for POTUS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) is running for a 2024 presidential nomination.

Originally aired May 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JcR-IaUg38

TUCKER SPEAKS OUT? Carlson hints the real reason he was ousted from Fox

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Tucker Carlson’s recent tweet referencing his ousting from Fox News.

Originally aired May 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlXx_C8tulM

Max Blumenthal details what elites are hiding at secretive Bilderberg meetings

Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal discusses updates on the 2023 Bilderberg meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

Originally aired May 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fr4mtjcxDsc

Epstein extortion? Sex criminal blackmailed Bill Gates over extramarital affair: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new reporting that Jeffrey Epstein appeared to threaten Bill Gates over an affair.

Originally aired May 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dWswgJtci0