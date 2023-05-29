Rising: May 29, 2023

Microsoft launches AI ‘misinformation’ detector, tool will scan images & texts for ‘harmful content’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Microsoft will be launching a new AI tool.

Shock Report: FBI’s Digital Surveillance Tool spied on American citizens who attended J6, BLM

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new reporting on the FBI’s handling of a digital surveillance tool.

MSM smears Joe Rogan, Elon Musk as ‘apocalyptic’, ‘conspiracy theorists’: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new Daily Beast piece on ‘apocalyptic centrists.’

Biden 2020 poet Amanda Gorman’s poem banned in Miami by alleged right-wing mom? Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem has been limited in a Florida elementary school.

MSM smears Marianne Williamson campaign, issues a correction after being called out

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to updates on Marianne Williamson’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Matt Taibbi on Rising discusses his shock IRS case; Elon Musk-Ron DeSantis Twitter announcement

Twitter files author Matt Taibbi weighs in on the IRS’s examination of him.

Elon Musk-Ron DeSantis 2024 Twitter announcement bombs over glitches, tech issues: Rising reacts

Semafor reporter Dave Weigel weighs in on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

