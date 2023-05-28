Rising: May 28, 2023

Bud Light forced to BUY BACK unsold beers after Dylan Mulvaney boycott KILLED sales
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the NAACP’s Florida travel advisory that was issued in response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) latest policices. Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q1MP6YESfQ #CRT #Don’tSayGay
Bud Light To BUY BACK Expired Beers After Sales PLUMMET Amidst Dylan Mulvaney Boycott
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new plans at Anheuser-Busch following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr6IdJoBzNg #BudLight #trans
Target BOYCOTTED Over ‘Satanic’ LGBTQ+ Pride Month Merchandise
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the calls to boycott Target. Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7smNejZTU8c #pride #lgbtqia
FALSE FLAG? Who Is U-Haul White House Attacker And Suspected Nazi Sai Varshith Kandula
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the updates on the individual who drove his vehicle into a barrier outside the White House earlier this week. Originally aired May 24, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7smNejZTU8c #Biden #KamalaHarris
Behind The Battle In Bakhmut And How MSM Is Getting Ukraine-Russia Battle All Wrong: Rising
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Russia’s battle for Bakhmut. Originally aired May 24, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipAGetEtduc #UkraineWar #putin
Hillary Clinton ADMITS Joe Biden’s Age Is ‘AN ISSUE’ That Voters Have ‘RIGHT TO CONSIDER’
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Hillary Clinton’s recent comments on President Joe Biden’s age. Originally aired May 24, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGIXvX-Ps5s #2024 #Democrats
Poll LEAVES OUT RFK Jr In Survey Of Democratic Primary Frontrunners, CENSORED Again?!: Rising Reacts
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new poll that left out RFK Jr. as a 2024 primary possibility. Originally aired May 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87hk2_agcaE #JoeBiden #MarianneWilliamson
