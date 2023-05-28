Rising: May 28, 2023

NAACP Travel Advisory WARNS Black People to AVOID Florida; ‘Terrorist’ State?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the NAACP’s Florida travel advisory that was issued in response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) latest policices. Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q1MP6YESfQ #CRT #Don’tSayGay

Bud Light To BUY BACK Expired Beers After Sales PLUMMET Amidst Dylan Mulvaney Boycott

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new plans at Anheuser-Busch following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr6IdJoBzNg #BudLight #trans

Target BOYCOTTED Over ‘Satanic’ LGBTQ+ Pride Month Merchandise

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the calls to boycott Target. Originally aired May 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7smNejZTU8c #pride #lgbtqia

FALSE FLAG? Who Is U-Haul White House Attacker And Suspected Nazi Sai Varshith Kandula

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the updates on the individual who drove his vehicle into a barrier outside the White House earlier this week. Originally aired May 24, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7smNejZTU8c #Biden #KamalaHarris

Behind The Battle In Bakhmut And How MSM Is Getting Ukraine-Russia Battle All Wrong: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Russia’s battle for Bakhmut. Originally aired May 24, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipAGetEtduc #UkraineWar #putin

Hillary Clinton ADMITS Joe Biden’s Age Is ‘AN ISSUE’ That Voters Have ‘RIGHT TO CONSIDER’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Hillary Clinton’s recent comments on President Joe Biden’s age. Originally aired May 24, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGIXvX-Ps5s #2024 #Democrats

Poll LEAVES OUT RFK Jr In Survey Of Democratic Primary Frontrunners, CENSORED Again?!: Rising Reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new poll that left out RFK Jr. as a 2024 primary possibility. Originally aired May 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87hk2_agcaE #JoeBiden #MarianneWilliamson