Rising: May 30, 2023

Biden, McCarthy compromise over Debt Ceiling, Americans lose as Congress races to pass Bill

Congressional reporter at The Hill Mychael Schnell discuss President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s deal on the debt ceiling.

Robby Soave: The MSM Would Destroy The Internet To Stop Elon Musk And Tucker Carlson

Robby Soave makes the case discusses the latest content on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

ONE-YEAR OLD SHOT, among at least 9 injured in FL beach boardwalk shooting Amid Memorial Day chaos

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to violence that took place over Memorial Day weekend.

U.S. elites testing Ukraine War funding app, SOCIAL CONTROl coming next? Max Blumenthal

Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal discusses updates on Russia and Ukraine.

DeSantis FINALLY slams Trump as both candidates head to Iowa: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the expected show down between Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).

LA DODGER BOYCOTT heats up as ‘queer & trans’ nun group invitation to pride night OUTRAGES Catholics

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the backlash the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team has received over its pride night, which will feature the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Higher number of COVID vax received, higher RISK of COVID: Newly peer reviewed study Implies

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new Covid-19 study.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness.

If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection. While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection. In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against.

Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.

If you are in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level and are ages 2 or older, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public.

If you are sick and need to be around others, or are caring for someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask.

If you are at increased risk for severe illness, or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, speak to your healthcare provider about wearing a mask at medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

In April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). Data from multiple studies show a rare risk for myocarditis and/or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna).

There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

For more info: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19

Feinstein RELIES ON STAFF to perform basic functions in Senate, FORGOT Kamala Harris: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) status as Senator.