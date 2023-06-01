Rising: June 1, 2023

CNN swings & misses in latest Trump hit job; Classified docs show Milley planned invasion of Iran?!

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new recording obtained of Donald Trump talking about how he kept a classified Pentagon document post-presidency. #trump #classifieddocument #pentagon

Rand Paul on Rising: Debt ceiling deal a huge loss for conservatives, spending cuts a must

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) discusses the debt celing deal and his plan to force a vote in the Senate on his amendment that would cut total spending by 5 percent in each of the next two years. #debtceiling #default #Randpaul

Rand Paul on Rising: Fauci complicit in gain-of-function cover-up, US must investigate lab leak

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) weighs in on how Anthony Fauci helped cover up gain-of-function reseach related to Covid-19. #covid #gainoffunction #fauci

44% DEMS For RFK Jr, 30% Choose Marianne Williamson When Biden Is NOT Factored IN: POLL

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new poll numbers on President Biden’s job as president. #2024 #RFK

Home raided, ‘Cop City’ protesters arrested in horrifying violation of free speech: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about arrests of three people in Atlanta who helped organize bail funds for protesters working to stop the construction of a police training facility, dubbed “cop city.” #copcity #atlanta #police

Jes Staley admits he and CEO Jamie Dimon discussed Epstein at JPMorgan Chase, Dimon and bank deny

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss statements from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and former executive, Jes Staley. #JeffreyEpstein #GhislaineMaxwell

Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe SUED for ‘failing at his duties’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Project Veritas filed a lawsuit against its founder and former CEO James O’Keefe. #projectveritas #jamesokeefe #lawsuit

Daily Wire claims Twitter censored Matt Walsh’s ‘What Is A Woman?’ due to ‘harmful content’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to The Daily Wire co-founder’s claim that Twitter canceled a deal with the outlet to premiere Matt Walsh’s documentary “What Is A Woman?” for free due to instances of misgendering in the film. #mattwalsh #twitter #genderidentity

Russel Brand, Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger expose censorship industrial complex: Rising

Twitter files author Michael Shellenberger weighs in on new reporting on the state of global censorship. #FirstAmendment #FreeSpeech #RussellBrand

Cleveland Clinic study destroys argument for vax mandates: Expert

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview Jacob Rich, a researcher at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute and a policy analyst at the Reason Foundation, about the Cleveland Clinic peer-reviewed study about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. #covid #covid19 #clevelandclinic

2A hero? Hunter Biden may fight gun charges by claiming they’re unconstitutional

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Hunter Biden’s legal team might attempt to use the Second Amendment in his defense on a firearms and drug-related investigation he’s facing. #secondamendment #Biden #hunterbiden