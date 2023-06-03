Rising: June 3, 2023

U.S. elites testing Ukraine War funding app, SOCIAL CONTROl coming next? Max Blumenthal
Robby Soave: The MSM Would Destroy The Internet To Stop Elon Musk And Tucker Carlson
LA DODGER BOYCOTT heats up as 'queer & trans' nun group invitation to pride night OUTRAGES Catholics
Jeffrey Epstein’s black book REVEALED: Chris Rock, Richard Branson, OTHERS associated with criminal
Feinstein RELIES ON STAFF to perform basic functions in Senate, FORGOT Kamala Harris: Report
Conservatives TURN On ‘Woke’ Chick-fil-A, Urge BOYCOTT Over DEI VP
More VAX, more infection? Newly neer reviewed study shocks Covid logic: Rising reacts
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new Covid-19 study.
Originally aired May 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFx-d0SvOVg
Max Blumenthal on Rising: USAID Director says quiet part out loud Re: Ukraine funding
Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal discusses updates on Russia and Ukraine.
Originally aired Ma 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVivi-MtwiQ
Robby Soave: Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson causes MSM Panic
Robby Soave makes the case discusses the latest content on Elon Musk’s Twitter.
Originally aired May 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbRHT-1eI1E
Queer & Trans’ Nun group invitation to Pride Night outrages Catholics, sparks LA Dodgers boycott
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the backlash the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team has received over its pride night, which will feature the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
Originally aired May 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_t11r2558pk
Epstein black book: Chris Rock, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, among names exposed
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss newly released, never-before-seen emails on Jeffrey Epstein.
Originally aired May 31, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM_mJLwEDaw
Feinstein forgot Kamala Harris, relies on staff for Senate duties: Report
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) status as senator.
Originally aired May 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYJ51OGekjA
Chick-Fil-A has DEI VP? Conservatives turn on ‘Woke’ fast food giant, urge boycott
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Chick-fil-A’s hiring of a vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Originally aired May 31, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EWpmpHnjnA
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.