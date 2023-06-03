Rising: June 3, 2023

More VAX, more infection? Newly neer reviewed study shocks Covid logic: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new Covid-19 study.

Max Blumenthal on Rising: USAID Director says quiet part out loud Re: Ukraine funding

Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal discusses updates on Russia and Ukraine.

Robby Soave: Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson causes MSM Panic

Robby Soave makes the case discusses the latest content on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Queer & Trans’ Nun group invitation to Pride Night outrages Catholics, sparks LA Dodgers boycott

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the backlash the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team has received over its pride night, which will feature the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Epstein black book: Chris Rock, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, among names exposed

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss newly released, never-before-seen emails on Jeffrey Epstein.

Feinstein forgot Kamala Harris, relies on staff for Senate duties: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) status as senator.

Chick-Fil-A has DEI VP? Conservatives turn on ‘Woke’ fast food giant, urge boycott

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Chick-fil-A’s hiring of a vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

