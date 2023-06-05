Rising: June 5, 2023

Another Trump indictment?! MSM salivates over classified doc scandal, ignores bigger story

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new potential Donald Trump indictment rumors.

Fmr VP Pence kicks off 2024 presidential bid, eyeing top spot in Washington

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that former Vice President Mike Pence has filed paperwork to run for president.

Biden aides ‘leave him alone’ on weekends, avoid ‘tiring out’ aging POTUS: NYT report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new reporting from The New York Times that reveals President Joe Biden’s officials “leave him alone” on weekends not to tire out the “aging” president.

Fmr Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey endorses RFK Jr; ‘he can and will’ beat Trump

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s recent comments on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 presidential run.

Tim Scott shuts down ‘The View Hosts’ over systemic racism argument?: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) decision to run in the GOP presidential primary.

Nord Stream shock discovery? Boot resembling US Navy diver missed by Swedish officials: Report

Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal weighs in on new reporting from The Grayzone about possible information from the Nord Stream pipeline blast.

RFK Jr walks back on support for Roger Waters, reaffirms pro-Israel stance?: Debate

Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin weigh in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tweets about Roger Waters.

Today: FBI Director Wray finally handing over alleged Biden crime doc | Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about FBI Director Christopher Wray’s decision to share with Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) a document allegedly proving that Joe Biden was part of a bribery scheme when he was vice president.

Trump, DeSantis spar over meaning of ‘woke’; FL gov blasts wokeism as form of ‘Marxism’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former President Donald Trump’s recent spar over the definition of “woke.”

Chuck Todd out at MSNBC as liberal media anchor wipeout continues

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Chuck Todd will be departing MSNBC’s “Meet The Press” in the coming months.