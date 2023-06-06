Rising: June 6, 2023

NYT attacks ‘right-wing’ RFK Jr w/ laughable hit piece after Elon Musk Twitter Space: Rising reacts

Breaking: Nord Stream attack planned by Ukraine military; US made aware of plan before explosion

NYT defends Azov battalion Nazis, Says media coverage of Swastika patch fuels ‘Russian propaganda’

FBI Dir Wray, Dems hiding Biden crime doc from American people; Comer to hold in contempt: Rising

UK pandemic lockdown benefits only ‘a drop in the bucket’ compared to costs: Landmark study

Did Trump’s pool cleaner flood Mar-a-Lago surveillance room on purpose?!

UK Police detain, interrogate Grayzone journalist over Ukraine, NATO Reporting: Interview

49% of voters open to 3rd party candidate: DDHQ. Americans dreading Biden-Trump rematch?

Air Force whistleblower: Aliens are real, US gov hiding ‘non-human’ spacecrafts

FL judge freezes ban on youth gender-affirming care, Nikki Haley blasts trans athletes in sports

