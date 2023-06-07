Rising: June 7, 2023

Breaking: CNN CEO Chris Licht out, humiliated network hits rock bottom

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that CNN CEO Chris Licht is reportedly out at CNN.

Tucker Carlson slams Zelensky on Kakhova dam ‘lies’, ‘grateful’ to debut new show on Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Tucker Carlson’s first episode of his new Twitter show.

Tara Reade: US will imprison me if I leave Russia | Exclusive interview with Biden accuser

Former Senate aide Tara Reade and Radha Stirling, her attorney, talk about Reade’s accusation that President Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, and why Reade is seeking Russian citizenship.

Rising has reached out to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for comment.

Joe Rogan hails RFK JR on Covid, slams MSM ties with Big Pharma

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Joe Rogan’s reaction to RFK Jr’s stance on covid-19 vaccines.

FBI, Ukraine intelligence pressured Twitter to censor Aaron Mate, war skeptics: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss journalist Aaron Mate’s newest edition of the Twitter files.

Apocalyptic smog from Canadian Wildfires smother New York, DC; air quality warnings on red alert

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the air quality alerts for portions of the East Coast due to the wildfires in Canada.

Bill Barr: Jamie Raskin lied on fmr AG ending Biden family corruption investigation

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on the latest updates about the potential investigation and into the Biden family.

Brawl breaks out at SoCal School Pride Month vote, HRC declares emergency for LGBTQ+ community

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the Human Rights Campaign’s declaration of a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people.