Rising: June 8, 2023

RFK Jr SCARES Democratic establishment with SKYROCKETING popularity: Report
Ukraine Damaged Kakhovka dam in previous attack; why NATO membership should be off the table
Fmr White House staffer DEMOLISHES argument for indicting Trump over classified documents
Antifa arsonists, aliens causing Canadian wildfires?! Smoke fuels conspiracies: Report
Gov't soft launching UFO truth?! Leslie Kean weighs in on whistleblower reporting on Rising
PGA-LIV golf outrage hypocrisy on display as US continues friendly relationship with Saudis: Rising
Gavin Newsom's vanity 28th Amendment proposal has no chance of actually happening: Analysis
CNN armageddon?! 40% ad sale drop, staff exhausted from bad press
Tucker Carlson says he won’t let Fox SILENCE him; Legal team laughs at ‘breach of contract’ claim
Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave react to news that Tucker Carlson received a letter from Fox News that he breached his contract with the network.
Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s visit to the southern border.
Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.
Former Trump White House Associate Counsel May Mailman weighs in on Donald Trump’s potential indictment.
Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss the latest forecast on the wildfires from Canada that it impacting Americans in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
Investigative journalist Leslie Kean weighs in on new claims surrounding UFOs and the U.S. government.
Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave react to the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, a Saudi-funded upstart.
Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave react to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, aiming to end gun violence.
Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss new data on CNN’s continued decline in ad revenue.
