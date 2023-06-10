Rising: June 10, 2023

Hillary Clinton smugly sells cringe 'But Her Emails' hats amidst Trump indictment
Leslie Kean weighs in on "mindblowing" gov't stash of 'non human' space craft: Rising
US Navy-like diver boot collected at scene of Nord Stream explosion: Max Blumenthal
Tim Scott STUNS The View Hosts Into Silence Over Joy Behar Race Row: Rising Reacts
RFK Jr V NYT: Paper attacks 'Right-Wing, long-shot' candidate for Elon Musk Twitter Spaces
NYT Covers for NAZIS? Azov Battalion apologist piece stuns Brie and Robby
‘Witch hunt’: Trump indicted on 7 charges including espionage, conspiracy
National security reporter at The Hill discusses news that former President Donald Trump has been indicted again.
Originally aired June 9, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OHPvj24xAo
Hillary Clinton smugly sells cringe ‘But Her Emails’ hats amidst Trump indictment
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss reactions to former President Donald Trump’s second indictment.
Originally aired June 9, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I416ByLIuWQ
Leslie Kean weighs in on “mindblowing” gov’t stash of ‘non human’ space craft: Rising
Investigative journalist Leslie Kean weighs in on new claims surrounding UFOs and the U.S. government.
Originally aired June 8, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkyzgPvVnBI
US Navy-like diver boot collected at scene of Nord Stream explosion: Max Blumenthal
Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal weighs in on new reporting from The Grayzone about possible information from the Nord Stream pipeline blast.
Originally aired June 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPaVDHaV2fI
Tim Scott stuns the View hosts into silence over Joy Behar race row: Rising reacts
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) decision to run in the GOP presidential primary.
Originally aired June 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bamTHi0-tLw
RFK Jr V NYT: Paper attacks ‘Right-Wing, long-shot’ candidate for Elon Musk Twitter Spaces
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk’s joint discussion about Twitter Spaces.
Originally aired June 6, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpMZTsE1j2k
NYT Covers for NAZIS? Azov Battalion apologist piece stuns Brie and Robby
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about how some Ukrainian soldiers have historically worn patches bearing Nazi symbols.
Originally aired June 6, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVs22Cwb6go
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.