Rising: June 10, 2023

‘Witch hunt’: Trump indicted on 7 charges including espionage, conspiracy

National security reporter at The Hill discusses news that former President Donald Trump has been indicted again.

Originally aired June 9, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OHPvj24xAo

Hillary Clinton smugly sells cringe ‘But Her Emails’ hats amidst Trump indictment

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss reactions to former President Donald Trump’s second indictment.

Originally aired June 9, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I416ByLIuWQ

Leslie Kean weighs in on “mindblowing” gov’t stash of ‘non human’ space craft: Rising

Investigative journalist Leslie Kean weighs in on new claims surrounding UFOs and the U.S. government.

Originally aired June 8, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkyzgPvVnBI

US Navy-like diver boot collected at scene of Nord Stream explosion: Max Blumenthal

Editor at The Grayzone Max Blumenthal weighs in on new reporting from The Grayzone about possible information from the Nord Stream pipeline blast.

Originally aired June 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPaVDHaV2fI

Tim Scott stuns the View hosts into silence over Joy Behar race row: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) decision to run in the GOP presidential primary.

Originally aired June 5, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bamTHi0-tLw

RFK Jr V NYT: Paper attacks ‘Right-Wing, long-shot’ candidate for Elon Musk Twitter Spaces

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk’s joint discussion about Twitter Spaces.

Originally aired June 6, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpMZTsE1j2k

NYT Covers for NAZIS? Azov Battalion apologist piece stuns Brie and Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about how some Ukrainian soldiers have historically worn patches bearing Nazi symbols.

Originally aired June 6, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVs22Cwb6go