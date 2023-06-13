Rising: June 13, 2023

Bombshell tapes in Biden bribery scandal: Burisma boss has damning audio with Hunter, Joe, per GOP

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) revelation that a foreign national has recording implicating President Biden and son Hunter Biden in an alleged bribery scheme.

Alan Dershowitz: Deep State political witch hunt to get Trump confirmed?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview attorney Alan Dershowitz about former President Trump’s impending arraignment.

RFK JR debates Glenn Greenwald on support for Israel: Watch

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a back-and-forth between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Glenn Greenwald over RFK Jr.’s past praise of Roger Waters.

Tucker Carlson’s viewers flock to new Twitter show as MSNBC beats Fox News, CNN

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on a report showing Fox News’ viewership has dipped since Tucker Carlson’s exit.

Jack Dorsey on RFK Jr, Twitter free speech, Elon Musk, AI, and more: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s recent interview about the platform’s new leadership, RFK Jr. and more.

Trans model goes topless at White House Pride Month celebration, conservatives outraged

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave to transgender model and activist Rose Montoya taking off her top at the White House Pride Month celebration.

Chris Christie’s embarrassing never-Trump campaign spotlighted by CNN: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Chris Christie’s prediction that former President Trump, and fellow GOP presidential candidate, will participate in primary debates.