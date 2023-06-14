Rising: June 14, 2023

MSNBC, CNN refuse to air Trump’s Post-arraignment speech live, force viewers to switch to Fox News

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview Brett Samuels, a reporter for The Hill, about Donald Trump’s arraignment.

Tucker Carlson: Trump challenged the DC war consensus, and so the Deep State must destroy him

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Tucker Carlson’s latest episode of his new Twitter show.

Watch: CDC Director Walensky will not answer GOP questions about Covid censorship on Facebook

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss outgoing Director for the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Rochelle Walensky’s testimony on Covid-19 policies implemented in response to the pandemic.

Lab leak 100%: Covid ‘patients zero’ were Wuhan lab docs doing gain-of-function: Shellenberger

Twitter files author Michael Shellenberger discusses new reporting on “patients zero.”

CIA now admits it knew about Nord Stream attack, told Ukraine ‘don’t’ per WSJ; convenient?!

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a report revealing the CIA warned Ukrainian officials about a plot to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines.

Most Americans think transgenderism is ‘morally wrong’: Gallup Poll

Editor in chief of Gallup Mohamed Younis weighs in on new polling on kids who are transgender in sports.

Dem Gov Whitmer silent as toxic paper mill poisons poor residents in Kalamazoo, MI: Analysis

CEO of Status Coup Jordan Chariton discusses the release of toxic levels of gas into a neighborhood in Michigan.

George Soros’ son to take over business empire and push progressivism: ‘I’m more political’: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that business magnate George Soros has handed his empire over to his son, Alex Soros.

Russel Brand rips Bill Gates, WHO for billions of funding, no oversight

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Russell Brand’s latest video on where the World Health Organization gets its funding.