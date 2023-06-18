Rising: June 18, 2023

Biden Bribery CAUGHT ON TAPE: Foreign Nat’l Recorded DAMNING PHONE CALLS With Hunter & Joe, Per GOP

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) revelation that a foreign national has recording implicating President Biden and son Hunter Biden in an alleged bribery scheme. Originally aired June 13, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgGWN2pvukw #biden #hunterbiden

UFO Whistleblower: Government Would KILL People To Hide UFO Truth

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to recent allegation a Pentagon whistleblower made that not only does the U.S. have a secret UFO retrieval program, but “non-humans” have killed people. Originally aired June 13, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5gTnSUhdN4 #ufo #davidgrusch

Lab Leak BOMBSHELL: First Covid Patients Were WUHAN LAB DOCTORS Studying GAIN OF FUNCTION: Report

Twitter files author Michael Shellenberger discusses new reporting on “patients zero.” Originally aired June 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moVBjWk-Nww #covid19 #pandemic

POLL: RFK Jr WIPES OUT Dem Competitors In Favorability Survey | Rising Reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new polling on RFK Jr. Originally aired June 15, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ulwxdoo3QI #2024 #Biden