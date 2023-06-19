Rising: June 19, 2023

trending:

Biden ignores deadline to declassify Covid origins info: Covering for Fauci?: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that the Biden administration reportedly missed its deadline to declassify documents related to Covid-19 origins.

Joe Rogan challenges virologist Hotez to debate RFK Jr., pro-vax virologist chickens out

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Joe Rogan’s invitation to virologist Peter Hotez to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about Covid-19.

Keith Olbermann melts down over RFK Jr interview, Tweets fire ‘conspiracy nuts’ Robby & Brie

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Keith Olbermann’s reaction to their interview with RFK Jr.

Biden sends FBI after abortion activists; probes into ‘domestic terrorism’ increased 10X: Report

Intercept reporter Ken Klippenstein weighs in on FBI’s investigations into “abortion-related domestic terrorism.”

NYT blames Russia for Kakhovka dam collapse: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new reporting from The New York Times on the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.

Rand Paul rips Bill Gates, Fauci gain-of-function research as ‘biggest danger to mankind’: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) recent comments on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Gavin Newsom Joe Biden’s plan b? CA gov media blitz fuels 2024 talk: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss speculations that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is mulling a 2024 presidential run.

Dem Stacey plaskett solicited Jeffrey Epstein for campaign donations in 2018: JPMorgan

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the latest reports in the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

