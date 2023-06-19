Rising: June 19, 2023

Joe Rogan challenges virologist Hotez to debate RFK Jr., pro-vax virologist chickens out
Keith Olbermann melts down over RFK Jr interview, Tweets fire ‘conspiracy nuts’ Robby & Brie
Biden sends FBI after abortion activists; probes into 'domestic terrorism' increased 10X: Report
NYT blames Russia for Kakhovka dam collapse: Brie & Robby
Rand Paul rips Bill Gates, Fauci gain-of-function research as 'biggest danger to mankind': Rising
Gavin Newsom Joe Biden's plan b? CA gov media blitz fuels 2024 talk: Report
Dem Stacey plaskett solicited Jeffrey Epstein for campaign donations in 2018: jpmorgan
Biden ignores deadline to declassify Covid origins info: Covering for Fauci?: Rising
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that the Biden administration reportedly missed its deadline to declassify documents related to Covid-19 origins.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Joe Rogan’s invitation to virologist Peter Hotez to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about Covid-19.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Keith Olbermann’s reaction to their interview with RFK Jr.
Intercept reporter Ken Klippenstein weighs in on FBI’s investigations into “abortion-related domestic terrorism.”
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new reporting from The New York Times on the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) recent comments on Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss speculations that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is mulling a 2024 presidential run.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the latest reports in the Jeffrey Epstein saga.
